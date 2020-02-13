Locals Mesmerized as Caspian Sea Mysteriously Turns Blood Red [Watch]

and the fish in the Nile died. The Nile stank so that the Egyptians could not drink water from the Nile; and there was blood throughout the land of Egypt. Exodus 7:21 (The Israel Bible™)
Residents of the Aktau village in Kazakhstan woke up mystified as the Primorsky Coast turned blood red. The incredible natural phenomenon was observed in in the lagoon of the Caspian Riviera hotel reports Lada.kz.
According to the the site, the incredible sight was also witnessed in 2017 and 2018 in a lagoon near the Chagall Hotel through the Nur Plaza Beach.
According to scientists, single-celled algae, otherwise known as “diatoms”, are what causes the reddish tint to the water. The exotic algae is harmless and safe for fish to swim in.
Environmental experts have confirmed that this is not a case of pollution but rather a natural occurrence. Red-colored mud and algae are prevalent on the Central Asian Sea’s shoreline. This affects the reddish color of the sea’s water.