Locals Mesmerized as Caspian Sea Mysteriously Turns Blood Red [Watch]

and the fish in the Nile died. The Nile stank so that the Egyptians could not drink water from the Nile; and there was blood throughout the land of Egypt. Exodus 7:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Residents of the Aktau village in Kazakhstan woke up mystified as the Primorsky Coast turned blood red. The incredible natural phenomenon was observed in in the lagoon of the Caspian Riviera hotel reports Lada.kz.

According to the the site, the incredible sight was also witnessed in 2017 and 2018 in a lagoon near the Chagall Hotel through the Nur Plaza Beach.