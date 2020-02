“A man’s pride will humiliate him, But a humble man will obtain honor.” PROVERBS 29:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Honor is a funny thing. One who seeks it out is unlikely to earn it from others, but one who rejects it is likely to earn his fellows’ respect. As the Sages of the Talmud teach (Eiruvin 13b), “One who chases after honor, honor eludes him; but one who runs away from honor, honor clings to him.”