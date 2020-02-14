EU Threatens Israel: Annexing the Jordan Valley Will be Violent

“During his reign, Hiel the Beit Elite fortified Yericho. He laid its foundations at the cost of Aviram his first-born, and set its gates in place at the cost of Segub his youngest, in accordance with the words that Hashem had spoken through Yehoshua son of Nun.” I Kings 16:34 (The Israel Bible™)

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, sent a message to Israel on Tuesday not to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank or else Palestinians could resort to violence.

“This may happen. … You can be sure it’s not going to be peaceful,” Borrell told the European Parliament, reported Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he plans to annex the valley if he wins re-election in the March 2 elections.

Borrell also made clear his rejection of parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s new peace plan meant to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The proposals tabled two weeks ago clearly challenge the internationally agreed parameters. It is difficult to see how this initiative can bring both parties back to the table,” Borrell said, according to the report. “I made this point to my [U.S.] interlocutors: We need to ask ourselves whether this plan provides a basis for progress or not.”

The Mideast proposal, named “Peace to Prosperity,” would allow Israel to implement sovereignty in settlements in Judea and Samaria.