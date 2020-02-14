US Warship Seizes 150 Iranian Missiles En Route in Arabian Sea [WATCH]

“You are My war club, [My] weapons of battle; With you I clubbed nations, With you I destroyed kingdoms;” Jeremiah 51:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The U.S. Navy captured illegal Iranian-made weapons on Sunday, including 150 anti-tank missiles, three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal scopes, and Iranian parts for unmanned systems, among other advanced parts and munitions on a small traditional sailing vessel in the Arabian Sea, announced U.S. Central Command on Thursday.

The weapons seized on Sunday included 150 “Dehlavieh” anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs. U.S. Central Command said the small boat was boarded in accordance with international law while the USS Normandy was conducting maritime security operations.

The weapon systems and parts interdicted by the crew of the Normandy are similar to weapons seized by the guided-missile destroyer Sherman in Nov. 2019 that were en route to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Under a United Nations resolution, Tehran is prohibited from supplying, selling or transferring weapons outside the country unless approved by the Security Council. A separate UN resolution on Yemen bans the supply of weapons to Houthi leaders.

CENTCOM said the operation was ongoing.