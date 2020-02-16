CoronaVirus Prophesized in Book of Ezekiel, Mystic Rabbi Shows

You shall serve Hashem your God, and He will bless your bread and your water. And I will remove sickness from your midst.” Exodus 23:25 (The Israel Bible™)

The rise of the coronavirus has been shockingly rapid. On December 31, the government of China bean treating the first cases of the coronavirus that appeared in the Wuhan province. The first deaths were reported just eleven days later. Ten days later, the virus had spread to other countries in Asia and one day after that, the first case was reported in the U.S. One month after the first cases were reported, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency and travel restrictions were set in place.

In the beginning of January, when the coronavirus was a little-known problem in a far-off backwater in China, Rabbi Yosef Pinto, an internationally acclaimed Israeli mystic rabbi who currently lives in Morocco, announced that he had a vision.

“Everyone knows that I am very careful in what I say,” Rabbi Pinto told his followers in a recorded speech. “On Shabbat, I had a vision that was not at all simple. There is about to be an enormous shock in the world on the scale of the assassination of a world leader or the 9-11 terrorist attacks. It will be a very difficult scale and come in ways that are very difficult. All the Jews must gather and strengthen themselves to pray and repent. The world is going to undergo a shock that will go down in history as one of the worst. This will begin in only a few days. We have to begin right now to ‘sweeten the judgment.’”

Last week, Rabbi Pinto made a statement confirming that his vision was indeed about the coronavirus.

“It is important not to remain ambivalent,” Rabbi Pinto said. “We must be prepared. What is happening in China is developing into a global catastrophe and the consequences will reach almost all corners of the world. This will soon become clear to all. I am not trying to scare anyone. I am only coming to tell the truth. Since the outbreak, tens of thousands have died in China, millions are being held in quarantine, for several weeks. Those who don’t die from the disease are dying of hunger. Soon, the supply of food will run out and the security forces will realize that they are also in quarantine and they will try to save themselves.”

“We are talking about a catastrophe on the same level as the Holocaust.”

“Very soon, people will begin to realize that so much information is being hidden from the public about how the government is locking people in their houses. We are entering the hardest period the world has experienced in several centuries.”

“The economy of the world is balanced on China but China is on the verge of total collapse. All of the stores that sell Chinese products will have to close. There is no more China as we know it. This has already happened. The only Chinese products we have in the stores are what was in the warehouses before the virus. And there will be even more plagues, more epidemics. China will be entirely quarantined.”

The rabbi cited a prophetic source for the coronavirus.

I will pour out my anger upon Sin, the stronghold of Egypt, and I will destroy the wealth of No. I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:15-16

In modern Hebrew, ‘Sin’ (סין) is the name for China.

“I know that what I am saying is frightening but every single one of us has to pray for the entire world, to light candles, and to seek God’s forgiveness. We need to pray for redemption like never before.”

Rabbi Pinto had several words of advice: He said to be very careful not to take loans or to take on new debts.

In a separate statement, Rabbi Pinto assured his followers that Israel will fare better than other countries.

“Every nation has its appointed angel who is responsible for what happens to the nation, whether for good or ill. When the angels fight, there are wars on earth between those nations.”

Any Jew who must travel at this time should pay special care to read the sections of the Torah dealing with the wanderings of the Jews in the desert. You should also learn the sections of the Torah dealing with the incense in the tabernacle since it was a protection against disease, but this should only be learned during the daytime.