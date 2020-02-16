From Atop Temple Mount: Hamas Calls on Muslims Worldwide to Assassinate Trump [Watch]

“When a man schemes against another and kills him treacherously, you shall take him from My very mizbayach to be put to death.” Exodus 21:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Hamas has exerted its presence on the Temple Mount, bearing an implied threat against the President of the United States. Though many Americans dismiss Hamas as a fringe element in the Middle East, an expert explains that the terrorist organization pledged to annihilate all the Jews has already firmly established itself in the U.S….at taxpayer expense.

As Muslim worshippers left Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday, they were greeted by a group of masked, black-clad men wearing the distinctive green headbands identifying them as members of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Hamas members hung a poster in front of the Dome of the Rock showing a Hamas terrorist armed with a Kalashnikov rifle pointed at images of President Trump, Egyptian President Abdel el-Sisi, and Saudi Prince Mohammad Bib Salman. The faces of the leaders were masked by bright red ‘x’s.

Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a senior lecturer in the Department of Arabic at Bar-Ilan University, explained that the message was unmistakable.

“They have already threatened these leaders and it is not just words. They are serious and they are capable of carrying it out. Hamas is the Palestinian wing of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Considered a terrorist organization by several countries, several attempts to have the organization classified as such in the U.S. have been blocked in Congress. The U.S. chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood was started by activists involved with the Muslim Students Association (MSA) and is an umbrella movement that includes the North American Islamic Trust, the Islamic Society of North America, the American Muslim Council, the Muslim American Society, the International Institute of Islamic Thought, and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

‘These organizations can bring the fight to Trump if they want,” Dr. Kedar warned. “And they are all 501C3 non-profit. If a Jihad comes to America, it will be at the taxpayers’ expense.”

“The Temple Mount is the center of the Hamas message. To a Westerner, Hamas may not seem ‘religious’ but their entire reason for being, their entire fight, is their religion. The very existence of any religion that is not Islam, and most especially the resurrection of Judaism and Israel, is viewed as an existential challenge to Islam. To Islam, Judaism and Christianity are null and void since Islam came into the world and canceled them out.”

“Jews coming back to Israel, to our capital, to the place of our Temple, is viewed by them as a great challenge to the validity of Islam.”

“Hamas is not a political organization with political goals. To them, Islam and politics are synonymous. Islam is politics, economy, society, family, the state, it is everything.”

The implied death threat included the Muslim leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Kedar said. “Hamas considers them to be traitors to Islam.”

This recent threat against the U.S. president is a continuation of Hamas calling last month for mass “prayer rallies” at Judaism’s holiest site. The prayers were followed by hundreds of Palestinians calling to murder Jews.

“Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning,” the crowd chanted.

The cry relates to an event in the seventh century when Muslims massacred and expelled Jews from the town of Khaybar, located in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

They also shouted: “With spirit and blood, we will salvage Al-Aqsa” and “Jews, the army of Al-Aqsa is returning.”

It would be horribly disingenuous to believe that Hamas’ is anti-Zionist. The Hamas Covenant or Hamas Charter, formally known in English as the Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement originally issued in August 1988, specifically designates their struggle as being against “the Jews.”

It quotes Islamic religious texts to provide justification for fighting against and killing the Jews, without distinction of whether they were in Israel or elsewhere. It quotes a saying of Muhammad from a hadith:

“The Day of Judgment will not come until Muslims fight the Jews, when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say, ‘O Muslim, O servant of God, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’ Only the Gharkad tree would not do that, because it is one of the trees of the Jews.”