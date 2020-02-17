Biden: I’ll Pressure Israel Lobby Like I Pressured Arafat

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

In an interview on the campaign trail, in New Hampshire, Joe Biden was asked if he would join other Democratic 2020 hopefuls like Elizabeth Warren and skip the AIPAC conference. The activist interviewing him was from the radical leftist IfNotNow group and reminded him that AIPAC “pours millions of dollars to defeat and end the Iran deal that you worked so hard to pass.”

BREAKING: @JoeBiden refuses to #SkipAIPAC.

Instead he’s going to “convince them to change their position.” Biden’s strategy that he’ll change AIPAC with a speech is as laughable & dangerous as his belief that he will be able to work with McConnell on bipartisan legislation. pic.twitter.com/VU4mgmKYAn — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) February 10, 2020

The former vice president rejected the proposition saying that he was going to AIPAC to “convince,”

That response didn’t satisfy the IfNotNow employees who followed Biden to another campaign event asking him how he planned to “convince” AIPAC. Biden responded saying “The way I did before when I made sure we got the deal done with Arafat.”

Yesterday, after being asked by an IfNotNow member in NV how he’s going to convince @AIPAC to change their agenda, @JoeBiden answered the same way he helped with “the deal with Arafat” pic.twitter.com/Tk21SIPhTu — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) February 16, 2020

The activist tried to continue his line of questioning by claiming that AIPAC spent “$20 million to oppose the Iran nuclear deal.” That however is a lie as AIPAC only spent $1.7 million to oppose the Nuclear Deal.

IfNotNow has announced that they will be holding a rally to oppose Biden’s attendance of the AIPAC conference.