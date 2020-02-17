Israel’s President Hosts Joint Bible Study: Learns Trial of Jeremiah

And I will argue My case against them For all their wickedness: They have forsaken Me And sacrificed to other gods And worshiped the works of their hands Jeremiah 1:16 (The Israel Bible™)

President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin this evening, Sunday 16 February / 21 Shevat, hosted for the 30th time a Bible Study Group of the 929 initiative, on the theme of ‘The Trial of Jeremiah’. Rabbi Benny Lau of 929, journalists Rino Tzror and Yehuda Yifrah, Prof Ruth Gavison, representatives of the Ohr Lamishpachot organization and the singer Narkis, who performed three songs, also participated in the event.

The president began his remarks by speaking about Jeremiah’s prophecy and the trial which surrounded it, saying “Jeremiah, who counseled against the political alliance that was being put together and who prophesied the destruction of Jerusalem, was accused of treason. He was accused of plotting and of weakening the will of the people at a point of political crisis and national struggle. What Jeremiah did was undoubtedly grave. He sent letters to Babylonia to repress the uprising and even asked soldiers on the walls of the city to desert and save their lives. But it was at this moment that we remark at the trial that Jeremiah faced. It was an organized process, and Jeremiah’s response was noteworthy and teaches us an important lesson in maintaining what holds us together in times of social polarization.”

“Despite the enormous anger he faced, the prosecution and defense were both given a fair hearing and people were allowed to make their case. He argued, in his defense, that his words were true prophecy, the voice of God, and that he had no choice but to tell the truth as it was,” added the president.

“Jeremiah, for his part, did not challenge the authority of his judges. On the contrary, he recognized the process as fitting: ‘As for me, I am in your hands,’ said Jeremiah. ‘Do with me whatever you think is good and right.’ This is how Jeremiah exemplifies civic responsibility. When addressing his prosecutors, he was not concerned for himself. He trembled at the fate of Jerusalem, as the city of justice, and the destructive consequences of innocent blood being spilt,” he noted.