Iran Threatens to Attack America with Animated Video

On February 11, 2020, Fars News Agency (Iran) published an animation titled “Harsh Revenge” that was produced by the Research & Production Center of TV & Animation at the behest of the Islamic Development Organization, which is under the auspices of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The animation shows a U.S. drone locking in and firing upon a vehicle in which IRGC Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani is riding outside of Baghdad Airport. The animation then shows a massive crowd chanting slogans and holding up pictures of Iranian “martyrs.” Soleimani’s coffin is shown magically illuminated, and the animation cuts to an Iranian control center from which missiles are launched at an American military base. The missiles are shown destroying the base and its equipment, including a drone similar to the one that shot the missile that killed Soleimani. The animation concludes with a quote from Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei in which he says that America’s corrupting presence in the region must come to an end.