“You see it, then it is gone; It grows wings and flies away, Like an eagle, heavenward.” PROVERBS 23:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The eagle flies higher than other birds. According to the medieval commentator Rashi, this is the reason why Hashem uses the metaphor of an eagle when describing the Exodus from Egypt: “I bore you on eagles’ wings and brought you to Me” (Exodus 19:4). As opposed to other birds who carry their young between their legs to protect them from predators flying above them, an eagle carries its young on its back (see Deuteronomy 32:11). Since the eagle flies higher than other birds, it fears no other flying predators. Its only concern comes from people who might shoot at its young from below, so it uses its own body to protect its children from the arrows. Similarly, the Lord placed His angel between the Israelites and the Egyptians (Exodus 14:19-20) in order to protect His children by absorbing the Egyptian arrows and stones.