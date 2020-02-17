Hamas Cleric Threatens Trump with Lesson in ‘Manliness’

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The guns of the Palestinian people will “break [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s nose” and “teach him that the Palestinians are alive on their land,” said a Hamas cleric and TV host earlier this month.

In a sermon broadcast on Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV on Feb. 6, Iyad Abu Funun said Trump could “give away real estate properties that he owns” but “will not control our destiny.”

“You want us to hand over our weapons [after] Allah [has] bestowed upon us the capability to manufacture drones and missiles that hit Tel Aviv and Haifa? Come and take them, so we can give you a lesson in manliness and heroism! We will take your life before you can take a single gun away from us,” said Abu Funun.