Rabbi Yehuda Glick Arrested on Temple Mount While Guiding U.S Congressmen [Watch]

Rabbi Yehudah Glick, founder of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation, was arrested on the Temple Mount on Tuesday for “walking too slowly.”

The Israeli police put Rabbi Glick on the ground and handcuffed him as he was exiting the property. He was providing a tour to visiting congressmen Jim Jordan (R, OH) and Mike Johnson (R,LA) and their wives.

While being arrested, Glick demanded to know on what grounds he was being arrested for. The police refused to answer. Glick then demanded to speak with his attorney, to which the police denied. At one point, Glick tried to call his attorney however the police officer grabbed his phone from him. They then cuffed him and demanded that onlookers not take video of the event.

Absolute holy morning on the holiest site to the Jewish people, the Temple Mount, holy to many others as well. I am blessed to experience this moment together with Congressmen @Jim_Jordan & @RepMikeJohnson The USA & Israel working together to make the world a better place for all pic.twitter.com/heFOadP8By — Avi Abelow (@AviAbelow) February 18, 2020

The group consisted of nine people total that were being led by Glick. Congressman Jim Jordan visited the Temple Mount four years ago. He recalls the groups of Muslim men and women who would scream at Jewish visitors. However despite Glick’s arrest, Jordan noticed the vast improvement today where those taunters are no longer present on the Temple Mount.

Below is a video of the arrest:

Before entering the Temple Mount, Avi Abelow, who was in the same group, reflected on the experience in a Facebook Live video.

The far right Otzma Yehudit party released a statement in response to the arrest of Yehuda Glick: