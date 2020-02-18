Health Minister Plans for Scenario Whereby CoronaVirus Cancels Israel’s Elections

You shall serve Hashem your God, and He will bless your bread and your water. And I will remove sickness from your midst. Exodus 23:35 (The Israel Bible™)

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman met with the chairman of the Election Committee, Attorney Orly Ades, to discuss the possibility of the CoronaVirus hitting Israel in the lead up to its March election. The meeting involved plans regarding what to do if the virus goes into full force in the next two weeks, and how the electoral committee plans on dealing with this complex scenario reports Rotter.

During the meeting, the two discussed how the elections would be conducted if they were to be held in hospitals for CoronaVirus patients, and how those in quarantine could exercise their democratic right and vote. Additionally, the Election Committee will purchase dozens of masks for ballot observers.

It was also agreed that if the CoronaVirus reached Israel in the next two weeks, the elections would not be postponed. However, if there is a mass epidemic, the option of postponing elections will be discussed until the pandemic is under control.

Until now, the Health Ministry has invested over NIS 30 million into fighting the virus.

as part and parcel of preparations in Israel for the arrival of the Chinese virus, an quarantined compound was established two weeks ago at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer (near Tel Aviv) to quarantine the virus’ victims.

During a tour of the facility, Litzman said that “we can be congratulated” on the fact that so far the virus has not seeped in, and yet, “We are reviewing every case, doing everything we can to prevent the virus from entering. But there is almost no escape. We are prepared even if God forbid we need everything. “