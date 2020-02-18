Video Emerges of Bloomberg Calling to Deny Cancer Treatment for Elderly

Democratic 2020 hopeful and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg attended a Shiva (mourning ceremony) house-call in 2011. While speaking with some of the other attendees, Bloomberg can be seen calling to deny healthcare to the elderly. “If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say, Go & enjoy. There’s no cure, we can’t do anything. A young person, we should do something. Society’s not willing to do that yet” Bloomberg said.

Michael Bloomberg entered the Democratic race as a latecomer and vowed to use his wealth to dethrone Trump. After unsuccessful Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, rumors have floated that Bloomberg will make former first lady and failed 2016 Democratic hopeful Hilary Clinton his running mate.