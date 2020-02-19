Bible Code Revealing True Cause of CoronaVirus Just Discovered

“You shall not eat of their flesh or touch their carcasses; they are unclean for you.” Leviticus 11:8

According to Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, a Bible Codes expert, the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus is directly connected to the violation of a Biblical prohibition.



Many of the early headlines in the international press link the appearance of the virus to the sale, in food markets in China, of many kinds of non-kosher animals, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf pups, salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines and live koalas.

The following shall be unclean for you from among the things that swarm on the earth: the mole, the mouse, and great lizards of every variety; the gecko, the land crocodile, the lizard, the sand lizard, and the Hameleon. Leviticus 11:29



In a recent Bible Codes video on the topic, Glazerson asserted that, “Eating part of a living creature is one of the most severe sins from the Torah, even for non-Jews.” He further pointed out that not only is their physical damage as a consequence of this sin, but also spiritual damage occurs.



Turning his attention to the Biblical table he prepared, Glazerson points out that the world coronavirus, spelled out in Hebrew letters, is found close to the Hebrew words eiver min hachai (the prohibition against eating the limb or flesh of an animal while it is still alive). This prohibition is one of the Seven Noahide Laws, applicable to Jews and non-Jews alike.





You must not, however, eat flesh with its life-blood in it. Genesis 9:4

The proximity of the Hebrew words for coronavirus and eiver min hachai in the Hebrew text suggests that the cause of the coronavirus is the violation of that Biblical prohibition.



In Jewish thought, the prohibition against eating from a live animal teaches a deeper lesson. If we tear a limb from a live animal to eat, not only is it cruel, but it also reflects another base character trait. Someone who grabs what they want and eats immediately is focused only on their animal desires. They lack the willpower and refinement to properly prepare their meal before indulging in it.



Glazerson points out that the word Sini (Hebrew for Chinese) is also found nearby these codes. On the same table, he also points out the Hebrew letters tav, shin and pay, which is how the current Hebrew year 5780 (2019-2020) is written in Hebrew letters.

All of these keywords related to the coronavirus plague are found, according to Rabbi Glazerson “exactly in the location in the Torah about things that you should not eat.” Then he quotes from verses that appear later in the Book of Leviticus:





…I have set apart for you to treat as unclean. You shall be holy to Me… Leviticus 20:25:26





To those who accept them, Bible Codes reveal a deeper wisdom, far beyond the literal meaning of the text, which God encoded in the Hebrew letters of the Five Books of Moses. Since at least the 13th century, Jewish scholars have referred to “hidden information in the letters of the Torah.”



Rabbi Glazerson, who has published dozens of books related to Bible Codes, is well-known for finding keywords from important news stories embedded in the Hebrew text of the Torah. Although controversial in certain academic circles, these hidden codes serve to strengthen the belief of those who accept that the Hebrew text of the Five Books of Moses are the literal words of God.



It should be noted that Bible Codes cannot be used to predict future events. Rather, they reflect the fact that God, who wrote the Torah in Hebrew, embedded Divine evidence of future events in the Hebrew letters of the text.