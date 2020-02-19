Terrorist who Tried to Kill Israeli Soldier Found Dead from Gunshot Wounds

eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot,

Twelve days ago, a great miracle occurred. A terrorist shot an IDF soldier in the Benjamin county of the Samaria region. The bullet scathed his head, and the soldier emerged with a mere scratch.

The soldiers at the scene returned fire and the terrorist fled..or so they thought.

As it turns out, the terrorist was injured from IDF fire and eventually died from the shooting not far from the attack area. Yesterday his body was found in an advanced state of decomposition on the side of a road.

On Monday, another big miracle took place but this time in Hebron. There, a terrorist stabbed a Border Police Officer in the chest and his knife was broke in half.

And just in case you if you thought one Monday ‘IDF miracle’ wasn’t enough, the IDF soldier who was fatally wounded in the car-ramming attack at the Jerusalem First Station complex in Jerusalem was released from the ICU and transferred to the neurosurgery department showing improvement in his health status.