Sanders Calls to Cut Aid to Saudi Arabia so they can Unite with Iran

In a CNN Town Hall, Democratic 2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders addressed the Arab/Israeli conflict by first and foremost blasting Jerusalem’s Netanyahu led government saying that to be for peace in Israel does not necessarily mean supporting “right-wing, racist governments that currently exist in Israel.”

Sanders then lamented the situation in Gaza highlighting the coastal enclaves’ financial woes saying “Take a look at what’s going on in Gaza right now. You got youth unemployment 70%, you know people can’t even leave the area.”

The Vermont senator then claimed that Hamas would unite with Israel for the right price saying that “What American foreign policy has got to be about in the Middle East, bringing the Israelis bringing the Palestinians together under the banner of justice. We could do it, we have the wealth to do it.”

Sanders then compared the Israeli/Arab conflict to the Shiite/Sunni conflict in the Persian Gulf implying that if the U.S cuts military aid to Saudi Arabia, it would unite with Iran saying:

“it’s not a dissembler situation with regard to Iran and Saudi Arabia. For years, we have lovveeedd Saudi Arabia wonderful ally. Only problem is the people run the country on murderous thugs. Alright? I believe that instead of being really cozy with Mohammed bin Salman they are the billionaire dictator of Saudi Arabia, I believe, President Obama made good progress in this way to build on that, that we can bring the Saudis and the Iranians together. Tell them that we’re sick and tired of the nation, spending trillions of dollars on endless wars, they’re gonna have to get their act together, and we have the resources to help bring that about.”