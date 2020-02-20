Hezbollah Leader’s Calls to Boycott American Goods Instantly Backfires

Lebanon is not fuel enough, Nor its beasts enough for sacrifice. Isaiah 40:16 (The Israel Bible™)

As if Lebanon’s economy wasn’t hurting enough, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called on his countrymen to boycott U.S goods in a speech on Monday reports the Jpost.

Nasrallah called for the formation of a worldwide “united resistance front” against the US and urged an economic boycott against U.S products as a “new weapon”. He justified it by claiming that America’s “point of weakness is its economy.”

Pro-Hezbollah social media publishes lists of US products under title “Economic boycott is alertness and jihad” after leader Nasrallah calls on supporters to avoid US goods. Not sure how Lebanese will take to suggestion that they further narrow shopping choices, as prices rise. pic.twitter.com/gjNeYJ3Kc8 — Lizzie Porterلِيزي بورتر (@lcmporter) February 18, 2020

However, his hypocrisy was instantly exposed on social media after a tweet went viral of his son wearing a Timberland shirt. Timberland is an American company.

Hassan Nasrallah: “I call on the Lebanese to boycott American products.”

His son, Jawad Nasrallah: I’m not taking off my Timberland USA hoodie, dad. 🙄👇#لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/sD1LMnogx6 — Dalia Tarabay (@DaliaTarabay) February 17, 2020

Despite being caught red-handed, Hassan Nasrallah’s son, Jawad claimed that he “doesn’t but American products” adding that he plans on selling his iPhone.

Twitter user Cynthia Karam vowed to snitch on any member of the terrorist organization with an IOS device saying: “If I see any Hezbollah member carrying an iPhone, I will complain about him to Nasrallah”.

اذا بشوف حدا من جماعة حزب الله حامل ايفون بدي اشتكي عليه لنصرالله 😤#صباح_الخير — Cynthia karam 🇱🇧 (@Cynthiakaram10) February 17, 2020

Another Twitter user took it a step further facetiously suggesting Nassrallah replace US tech companies with the following Chinese counterparts:

I also suggested to them to boycott social media and use Chinese alternatives 😁 pic.twitter.com/YFvRVBId5p — Hassan Jaroudi (@JaroudiH) February 18, 2020

Other commenters came with more dire warnings including Iraqi-Lebanese writer Hussain Abdul-Hussain who noted that the state of Lebanon’s bleeding economy puts them in no position to encourage boycotts of economic superpowers like America.