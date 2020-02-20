Terrorist Murderers are Palestinians’ “Honor” and “Crown”

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem: February 19, 2020: Just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled the US plan for Mid-East peace Fatah reiterated that terrorist murderers remain their ‘role models’. Senior Fatah official Tawfiq Tirawi stressed this ideology in a speech condemning the “Deal of the Century” during a meeting with the Fatah Movement associations and bureaus, when he singled out three Palestinian terror leaders as “a crown on all of our heads”. A video of his speech, which was discovered by Palestinian Media Watch, was posted onto Tirawi’s Facebook page.

Fatah Commissioner and Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi said: “They want us to renounce Abu Jihad, Abu Iyad, and Abu Ali Iyad? How? These are Martyrs! They are the head of our cause. They are our honor and they are our crown, these same Martyrs and prisoners! They are a crown on all of our heads! We will not renounce any one of them!” [Facebook page of Fatah Central Committee member Tawfiq Tirawi, Feb. 2, 2020]

Tirawi also singled out two female terrorists as role models for Palestinian women: Dalal Mughrabi who led the murder of 37 Israelis – among them 12 children – and

Fatima Barnawi who placed a bomb in an Israeli movie theater.

Tirawi’s remarks are diametrically opposed to a central tenant of the “Peace to Prosperity” plan – the “culture of peace” which clearly states must include “an end to incitement, including in government-controlled media, as well as an end to the glorification of violence, terrorism and martyrdom.” explains Nan Jacques Zilberdik, senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch. “Without achieving a “culture of peace” it is difficult to see how to move forward with President Trump’s peace plan.”

In the same speech Tirawi also emphasized Fatah’s ideology that all of Israel is part of “Palestine” – “from the river to the sea,” and instructed PA Security Forces “not to pursue” Palestinian terrorists, but to target “collaborators” with Israel and “real estate agents” selling land to Jews.