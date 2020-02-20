If you Identify as a Jew, You Can Secure $5 Billion for Israel

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

There is an important election taking place now, and anyone who identifies as a Jew can vote to secure $5 billion in funding for the State of Israel.

Background

The 38th World Zionist Congress is the legislative authority of a 120-year-old Zionist organization that determines the destination of $1 billion in spending on Jewish causes annually over the next five years.

Established by Theodor Herzl in 1897, the Zionist Congress (as it was originally called) was the legislative body of the Zionist Organization, a non-governmental entity that promotes Zionism. Today, the two bodies are known as the World Zionist Congress (WZC) and the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

The WZC, also known as the Parliament of the Jewish People, comprises 500 delegates. It allows delegates to compel ideological influence on both Israeli societies as well as on the international Jewish agenda. The organization also allocates financial and other resources to various organizations in Israel.

The WZC meets in Jerusalem once every five years. The 38th World Zionist Congress is scheduled to meet in Jerusalem in 2020.

The elections will be held online and take place until March 11.

Who can vote?

Traditionally, the elections have been only open to Jews. But this year, the elections are open to anyone who “identifies as a Jew.”

The problem

This year, some of those vying for a seat in the WZC include anti-Israel activists like Peter Beinart. Beinart is a staunch opponent of Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria and has written a piece in the NYT calling for a BDS campaign against any Israeli who lives there.

Another person of concern on the ticket is J-Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami. J-Street is dedicated to pressuring Israel to create a Palestinian state and uproot Israelis from Judea and Samaria. J-Street also opposed the IDF protecting her people when they invaded Gaza back in 2008.

How you can help

If you identify as a Jew, you can stop the anti-Israel forces by registering and voting for a party that will be sure to act as a counterbalance should the BDS gain any sort of foothold in the congress.

One such group is the Orthodox Israel Coalition (OIC). The OIC will ensure that the Anti-Israel elements don’t gain a foothold in the WJC. And if they do, they will fight tirelessly to ensure that they regret their decision.

That’s because the Orthodox Israel Coalition is a broad-based coalition of the major Religious Zionist and Modern Orthodox organizations that has represented Orthodox Jewry in the World Zionist Congress for over 100 Years.

Additionally, the OIC is dedicated to the timeless values of the Torah and the centrality of the Land and the State of Israel in Jewish life and serve as the only Orthodox coalition with operations and programs in Israel and throughout the world.

The bottom line

If you identify as a Jew and believe that God has brought the People of Israel back to the Land of Israel and care deeply about the security and the sovereignty of the Jewish State, then you can register and vote for the OIC and vote for Torah values and ensure that $5 billion in funding goes to strengthen Israel, rather than undermine it.

The fee to register and vote in the World Zionist Congress elections is $7.50. But the result is worth billions of dollars that will either help or hurt Israel. When you vote for the Orthodox Israel Coalition, you can rest assured that the money will help strengthen the Jewish character of the State of Israel.

Make your voice heard. Help protect the land and the nation of Israel against its enemies, register here and vote today in the World Zionist Congress elections.