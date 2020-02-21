Iranian Ayatollah: ‘Zionist-Controlled US Government Will Sink Like the Titanic’

“When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the United States, “which is controlled by the wealthy Zionist individuals and corporate owners,” would sink like the Titanic.

“The Americans decorate a facade to deceive others and to scare some. But just as the magnificence of the Titanic didn’t prevent her from sinking, the glory of the U.S. won’t prevent it from sinking. And it will sink,” he said.

The Iranian leader also appeared to echo the campaign rhetoric of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, stating: “The truth is that with a $22,000 billion debt, the U.S. has one of the largest debts in the world today, and the gap between social classes is wider than ever.”

“These aren’t my words, but the words of a member of the U.S. ruling body,” he added. “He says over $100 billion has been added to the wealth of the five richest people in the U.S. in the three years of Trump’s presidency. Three of them own wealth equal to half the U.S. population. Look at this social gap!”