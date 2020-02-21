“If you do this—and Hashem so commands you—you will be able to bear up; and all these people too will go home unwearied.” EXODUS 18:23 (The Israel Bible™)

A simple reading of this verse implies that after the implementation of Jethro’s suggestion for expediting the judicial process, every individual would be able to return to their homes much sooner. Based on a careful reading of the Hebrew words, however, the Kli Yakar explains that the verse does not refer to individuals returning to their private homes, but rather, to the Nation of Israel arriving in their national home, Eretz Yisrael. Improving their system of justice was a vital step towards entering the land. Similarly, a renewed commitment to justice will ultimately lead to the final return of the People of Israel to the Land of Israel, as it says (Isaiah 1:27), “Tzion shall be saved in the judgement.”