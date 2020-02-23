‘CoronaVirus Won’t go Away Until Third Temple Built’ Rabbi says

“And David built there a mizbayach to Hashem and sacrificed burnt offerings and offerings of well-being. Hashem responded to the plea for the land, and the plague against Yisrael was checked.” II Samuel 24:25 (The Israel Bible™)

It was reported on the Har-Habait site that Rabbi Aryeh Lipo, a religious studies teacher who ran for the Likud in 2014, gave a special lesson on the Temple Mount last Thursday that suggested a powerful cure for the global pandemic coronavirus.

“We are here on the Temple Mount, sending up a prayer for the healing of the entire world,” Rabbi Lipo said. “The Temple is the crown, just like tefillin on the head of a Jewish man.”

He then quoted the Prophet Isaiah who compared the Temple Mount to a crown.

In the days to come, The Mount of Hashem‘s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy. Isaiah 2:2

“And ‘corona’ means, in every language, a crown,” Rabbi Lipo said. “The disease has come to remind us that the true crown of the world is missing. What will stop the coronavirus was taught to us by King David.”

And David built there a mizbayach to Hashem and sacrificed burnt offerings and offerings of well-being. Hashem responded to the plea for the land, and the plague against Yisrael was checked. II Samuel 24:24

“May it be God’s will that we merit to build a crown and palace for the One King,” Rabbi Lipo said. “God willing, this crown will protect the world from the corona.”

The rabbi related that a Chinese woman had just ascended to the Temple Mount where she joined them in prayer for the building of the Third Temple.

“So we are requesting from the Holy One, Blessed be He, to rule from his palace so that he will have a true crown in order to remove the ‘crown’ of disease that is causing so many to suffer.”

The rabbi noted that in an inspired act of protest, hundreds of Jews who self-identify as secular donned tefillin in Tel Aviv ten days ago.

“Everywhere in Israel, Jews are performing the commandment of putting on the crown of tefillin. But there is one place in Israel, the only place in the world, that it is actually forbidden, against the law, to put tefillin on a Jewish head. This is on the crown of all the mountains; Jerusalem.”

Rabbi Lipo called out to the government of Israel to enforce the law which requires equality of all religions at Israel’s holy sites.

“We are assured that returning the crown of tefillin to the Temple Mount will remove the crown of suffering, the coronavirus, from the world.”