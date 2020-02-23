Soros Behind ‘Rogue’ Meeting Between Democratic Senator, John Kerry’s and Iran – Report

When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel Bible™)

US Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) confirmed on Tuesday that he and other Democrat Senators secretly met with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, at the annual Munich Security Conference last week. The other Senators included Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ). Also at the meeting was former Secretary of State John Kerry. Kerry was former President Barack Obama’s lead negotiator for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015.

President Trump responded harshly to the secret meetings, suggesting that they were, in fact, illegal.

Kerry & Murphy illegally violated the Logan Act. This is why Iran is not making a deal. Must be dealt with strongly! https://t.co/RpTW9c09ZY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

The Logan Act, enacted in 1799, criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States and thereby undermining the government’s position. Only two people have ever been indicted on charges of violating the Act, one in 1802 and the other in 1852, but neither was convicted.

This is not the first time that the former Secretary of State has undermined the president’s policies through secret meetings. Kerry secretly met with Zarif and European officials in April 2018 in an attempt to sidetrack President Trump’s plan to pull out of the JCPOA, leading to speculation that Kerry violated the Logan act.

Kerry denied the presidential allegation, saying it was “once again, another presidential lie, a complete effort by the president to distort reality.”

THE HEADLINER: @JohnKerry responds to President Trump’s accusation that he and Sen. Chris Murphy violated the Logan Act that forbids Americans from conducting rogue negotiations with foreign governments in disputes with the U.S. #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/LZne7NQwZ9 — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) February 20, 2020

If true, Murphy’s meeting with the Iranian foreign minister may ave been facilitated by the Soros organization. Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire and left-wing activist George Soros, met with Murphy at the Munich Conference.

Alexander is the Deputy Chair of the Open Society Foundations.

An article by Gary Willig in Israel National News reported that Zarif told the Iranian parliament that his government “has worked closely with billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) organization.” NGO Monitor reported that several of the major recipients of OSF funding are organizations that actively engage in anti-Israel propaganda.

It would be disturbingly ironic f it is true that Murphy met with Iranian officials since it was Murphy who, in February 2017, demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia during Trump’s transition into the White House. Murphy also strongly criticized an open letter Republican senators sent to Iranian leaders during the Obama administration’s campaign for the JCPOA.