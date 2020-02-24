Israel Kills Six Islamic Jihad Terrorists, Iran-Backed Soldiers in Syria

He shall say to them, “Hear, O Yisrael! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them. Deuteronomy 20:3 (The Israel Bible™)

In response to rockets fired into Israel from Gaza, Israel waged a military strike Sunday night hitting terror bases in southern Damascus. The move resulted six fatalities: two Palestinians from the Islamic Jihad Movement and four Iranian-backed militiamen, one of whom is Syrian reports Syrian Observatory activists. The identity of the other three Iran-backed militiamen is still unknown.

PIJ militants at one of the targets struck by IDF in Gaza last night pic.twitter.com/EUDcFoYA1T — ~Legacy~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@Immort4l_Legacy) February 24, 2020

The Israeli bombardment hit an Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Islamic Jihad Movement installation southern Damascus. The site is located several miles away from the Damascus international airport.

According to the report, Syrian air defense systems intercepted and downed several Israeli missiles before they were able to reach their targets.

Rockets in the south

The Syria strike was retaliation for the barrage of rockets that were launched from Gaza into southern Israel on Sunday.

Below is footage of the rockets as they were launched from Gaza:

At least 20 rockets were fired from Gaza into into Israel. Roughly 10 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit.

A barrage of 20 rockets was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. Approximately 10 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. This map shows all the areas in Israel that just came under fire: pic.twitter.com/OxvBfwAuuW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2020

Tensions on the border began when the IDF eliminated Gaza terrorists planting an IED on the border fence with Israel.