Chelsea Clinton: “I Wish My Grandparents Had Planned Parenthood”

“It was You who created my conscience; You fashioned me in my mother’s womb.” Psalms 139:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Chelsea Clinton recently doubled-down a previous declaration that she wished her maternal grandmother had utilized the services of Planned Parenthood. Though she insisted her intention was not that her mother would have been aborted rather than born, the ugly truths of Planned Parenthood present a far uglier picture than she probably intended.

In a dialogue last week with Planned Parenthood’s newly appointed president, Dr. Leana Wen, Chelsea Clinton, the former first-daughter, referred to a rather perplexing statement she had made in a similar forum with Cecile Richards, the previous head of Planned Parenthood.

“When I was on a panel recently with Cecile [Richards], I said how much I wish that my grandmother — my mom’s mom — had been able to go to a Planned Parenthood. She had unwed teenage parents who abandoned her multiple times throughout her life. She had to start working to support herself before her 14th birthday. She was aware that there was something deeply unjust about her situation, dealing with questions of menstruation and reproductive healthcare without somewhere to go.”

The ambiguity of the statement, seeming to imply that she would have preferred her progenitor be aborted, was not entirely lost on Clinton.

“Of course, when I shared this, the anti-choice movement translated it as saying I wished my grandmother had aborted my mother. Which is, of course, not what I said and not what I meant.”

Her statement, as perplexing as it was, was intended to promote Planned Parenthood but Clinton does believe very strongly in abortion. In an interview in 2016, she said that she left the pro-life Baptist Church and became a pro-abortion Methodist. In an interview in 2018, she claimed it was “un-Christian” to ban abortion.

It was more than a bit disingenuous for Clinton to represent Planned Parenthood as a health clinic rather than an abortion service. Abortions make up 95% of Planned Parenthood’s pregnancy resolutions services, and for every adoption referral, Planned Parenthood performed nearly 81 abortions during the 2018-2019 reporting year. Planned Parenthood affiliates, the largest single provider of abortions in the U.S., performed 345,672 abortions from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2018—the highest number of abortions ever reported in a single year. Heritage Organization reported that all other services provided by Planned Parenthood, including breast exams and birth control services, were down in the same period. This was made possible through $616.8 million in taxpayer funding, up from $563.8 million in 2018. And more abortions mean more money, with $1.6 billion in total revenue.

Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood 103 years ago. Detractors of abortion point to Sanger’s eugenicist views. Sanger was a proponent of negative eugenics, which aimed to improve human hereditary traits through social intervention by reducing the reproduction of those who were considered unfit. Among those she deemed “unfit” were the religious, who she described as “irresponsible and reckless” regarding their choice to have children. Sanger would not have fit in well with current Democrat policy as she advocated for a strong exclusionary immigration policy.

Though Sanger was not a racist, her organization has a racist impact. In New York City, where Planned Parenthood is headquartered, far more black babies are aborted than are born alive (1,180 abortions for every 1,000 live births). the Centers for Disease Control point out that nearly half of all pregnancies among black women end in abortion (472 per 1,000), while among white women only 16 percent of pregnancies are aborted (161 per 1,000).