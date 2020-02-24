Ryanair CEO Called “Racist” for Wanting to Protect Airplanes Against Terrorism

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary caused a firestorm over the weekend by suggesting airlines should profile Muslims.

Speaking with The Times of London, the head of the Irish budget airline said “bombers” were “generally of a Muslim persuasion.”

“Who are the bombers? They are going to be single males traveling on their own … If you are traveling with a family of kids, on you go; the chances you are going to blow them all up is zero,” he said.

“You can’t say stuff, because it’s racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago it was the Irish,” he continued. “If that is where the threat is coming from, deal with the threat.”

The Muslim Council of Britain was quick to condemn the comments as “racist and discriminatory.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.