Jordanian MP: ‘I Dare any Lawyer, Engineer or Doctor to say Hello to a Jew!’

The Jordanian parliament approving a bill to ban natural gas imports from Israel on Jan. 19, 2020. Source: Jordanian parliament via Facebook.

A Jordanian MP said during a television interview last week that “all Arab peoples completely reject” U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan, and called for the region’s people to pressure their governments to stop all forms of normalization with Israel.

Speaking with Jordan TV on Feb. 17, Yahya Saud, who chairs Jordan’s Parliamentary Committee on Palestine, said that Amman’s supposed normalization with “that entity” was “a five-star-style normalization.”

“I dare the Israeli ambassador,” said Saud, “he drives around in his car. He goes around hiding like a mouse. He moves from one hall to another and from one car to another.”

He went on to say that “we, the peoples, must exert pressure on these governments to make them stop all types of normalization.”

Jordan’s trade unions, said Saud, were “very strict when it comes to normalization. I dare any lawyer, engineer, or doctor to say hello to a Jew. This is something that we reject completely.”