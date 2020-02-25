Arab Driver Attempts Car-Ramming Attack in Eastern Jerusalem

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

A Jewish resident of eastern Jerusalem reported to police that an Arab driver attempted to run him over on Sunday night. The resident, who was armed, fired his weapon into the air, scaring off the attacker.

Police later located the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld confirmed the report, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The incident comes after the Israeli police on Saturday shot and killed a Palestinian man after he attempted to stab a soldier near Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City.

According to police, Border Police officers spotted the man with a knife in his hand and called on him to stop.

The man then “turned toward the officers with the aim of harming them,” police said in a statement. The officers opened fire at the suspect, killing him, according to the statement.