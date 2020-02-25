Not Just CoronaVirus: China Hit with Other ‘Biblical’ Plagues: ‘Mica’s End-of-Days Prophecy’ says Rabbi

I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Everyone has heard of the coronavirus but the truth is that China is in the midst of dealing with a wave of several plagues. Several Rabbis see this as a replay of the plagues in Egypt in a pre-Messianic manner and place.

BIBLICAL PROPHECY THAT GOD WILL STRIKE CHINA BEFORE THE MESSIAH

Two weeks ago, Rabbi Yosef Pinto, an internationally acclaimed Israeli mystic rabbi who currently lives in Morocco, made a statement about the coronavirus hitting China. The rabbi cited the Prophet Ezekiel as his source.

I will pour out my anger upon Sin, the stronghold of Egypt, and I will destroy the wealth of No. I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:15-16

In modern Hebrew, ‘Sin’ (סין) is the name for China.

CORONAVIRUS

The Chinese government is being very secretive about many details of the virus but what is clear is that the coronavirus, more specifically referred to as Covid-19, is highly contagious. On December 31, the government of China bean treating the first cases of the coronavirus that appeared in the Wuhan province. The first deaths were reported just eleven days later. Ten days later, the virus had spread to other countries in Asia and one day after that, the first case was reported in the U.S. One month after the first cases were reported, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency and travel restrictions were set in place. More than 75,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in China and at least 2,200 people have died. In less than three months, it’s infected almost 78,000 people in more than two dozen countries.

In Hubei Province, where the disease began, the death rate has been about 2.9%. However, in some other provinces where it has been less prevalent, the death rate has been as low as 0.4%. Live Science reported that the death rate soars to 14.8% in those 80 and older; among those ages 70 to 79, the COVID-19 death rate in China seems to be about 8%; it’s 3.6% for those ages 60 to 69; 1.3% for 50 to 59; 0.4% for the age group 40 to 49; and just 0.2% for people ages ten to 39. Nobody under the age of nine has died of this coronavirus to date.

LOCUSTS

The Biblical plague that once left Egypt bereft and barren is threatening to hit China. Eastern Africa has already been overrun by a swarm of Desert Locusts, creating famine in regions already living on the edge of starvation. The swarm of locusts is the largest suffered by the region in several decades.

A square mile of a swarm can be formed by up to 210 million locusts, which can eat as much food as 90,000 people in a day. Huge swarms are highly mobile, able to travel up to 90 miles a day if wind conditions are in their favor, Scientists blame unusual weather patterns bringing rains and cyclones that generate intensive breeding cycles.

China has a long and bitter history of locust swarms, with more than 840 being recorded in the official records over the past 2,700 years.

The Chinese government has tried to dismiss the threat with Global Times, a government news service, reporting that “there is little chance of a locust plague expanding in China.” The government suggested that concerned farmers should raise ducks and chickens to control any locusts that come their way. To illustrate the point, the farmland division of the government released “1,000 duck troops” to protect the Xinjiang border.

The government did not mention that the species of locust that is threatening China emits phenylacetonitrile, a foul-smelling secretion that is meant to deter predators. Birds typically do not seek them out as a food source.

The article also suggested the locusts could be fried and consumed by people, noting that some farmers considered the plague of locusts to actually be a blessing.

“Our corn harvest would be reduced for sure, but catching locusts brought me a lot more money,” an anonymous villager told The Beijing News.

Locusts are on restaurant menus in many regions in China. Fresh or frozen locusts are priced from 17 ($2.43) to 400 yuan per kilogram depending on different species and characteristics.

For the Biblically inclined, swarms of locusts evoke images of pre-Exodus Egypt.

They covered the face of the whole land, so that the land was darkened, and they ate all the plants in the land and all the fruit of the trees that the hail had left. Not a green thing remained, neither tree nor plant of the field, through all the land of Egypt. Exodus 10:15

BUBONIC PLAGUE

Just a few months ago, while the coronavirus was incubating in the wet market of Wuhan, Chinese doctors were struggling to prevent the bubonic plague from bursting forth as an epidemic. Only a handful of cases were diagnosed but the disease has a horrifying history and China is one of the few countries that is threatened by regular epidemics of the disease.

Bubonic Plague is making a comeback with close to 50,000 human cases being diagnosed in the last two decades. It is now categorized by the World Health Organization as a re-emerging disease. The last outbreak of bubonic plague in the U.S. was in 1924 and was centered in Los Angeles.

The sixth plague in Egypt, boils, may very well have been bubonic plague, whose characteristic symptom is boil-like skin lesions that form black ulcers.

It shall become a fine dust all over the land of Egypt, and cause an inflammation breaking out in boils on man and beast throughout the land of Egypt. Exodus 9:9

The connection between Bubonic Plague and Egypt was proven in 2010 when scientists traced the plague to ancient Egypt. Ancient cultures lived close to their livestock, and the plague was transferred from the animals by fleas. While exploring ruins in Egypt, Egyptologists found 3,000-year-old remains of Nile rats and used fine sieves to discover the remains of fleas, both carriers of the plague.

The plague of שחין (shechin; boils), as are all the plagues that struck Egypt before the Exodus, is prophesied to return in the end-of-days by Zechariah, who described it as a disease of rotting flesh.

As for those peoples that warred against Yerushalayim, Hashem will smite them with this plague: Their flesh shall rot away while they stand on their feet; their eyes shall rot away in their sockets; and their tongues shall rot away in their mouths. Zechariah 14:12

As terrifying as the threat of a natural pandemic is, a reload of the Bubonic Plague may appear as a result of the hand of man rather than the hand of God. Indeed, Bill Gates addressed the Munich Security Conference in 2017, saying that terrorists will use biological weapons to create a pandemic that would kill tens of millions. Gates estimated that such a plot was a “reasonable probability” within 10-15 years and would kill an estimated 30 million people in less than a year.

Also referred to as the Black Death, it has struck as a global epidemic three times. A study in 2010 indicated that it originated all three times in China. Epidemics that may have included the plague killed an estimated 25 million Chinese and other Asians during the fifteen years before it reached Constantinople in 1347. The same pandemic killed approximately one-third of the people in Europe.

With a death rate estimated to be as high as 60%, the Black Plague, was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people in Eurasia, peaking in Europe from 1347 to 1351

AFRICAN SWINE FLU

China is the world’s largest pork consumer, accounting for more than half of global pork consumption. The government’s efforts to increase the herd and feed the population is being stymied by an outbreak of African Swine Flu which wiped out more than one-third of the country’s herd. Prices for pork doubled in China over the past year.

BUDDHIST “PROPHECY”

There are rumors that the elite in China are taking this wave of plagues very seriously. The American Conservative reported first-hand accounts of the dire effects of the coronavirus on Chinese society and how the government is actively suppressing the dissemination of information. The article also described how many of China’s elite and academics are turning to a Buddhist text that purportedly describes the year and the current wave of plagues. The text was reportedly written by a Buddhist monk in the Forbidden City named Gentleman Zigong probably in the early part of the 20th Century as part of a large cycle of Chinese literature known as the “Ancient Internal Bible.” Originally written in a very old dialect, it was translated into Mandarin and then into English.

“The year 2020 – The year all of China will weep. The omens will be so bad that the New Year will not be celebrated. Then the plague will come. It will come with a fury – the tigers and the wolves will hide in the mountains. The plague will encompass all the land – and will eventually spread to the whole world. Very soon – rice will become so expensive that no one can eat. Then the rivers will sink all the boats. People in that year will only be able to harvest rice in the very early spring. There will be no harvest of late season rice, beans, wheat, and oats because vast clouds of locusts will lay waste to the entire countryside. I, Gentleman Zigong, assure you Chinese in 2020 that the locusts will fall from the skies and the destruction will be complete. Smoke and fire will fill the fields – but nothing will be able to stop the swarms. Once the locusts have destroyed the land and the smoke is still coming from the ground, the rivers will flood the countryside. I, Gentleman Zigong, will tell you Chinese in 2020 how to survive. Remain very close to your families and your neighbors. The best is to have stored up plenty of gold and food to live and share freely with those you love. Tolerate no thieves among the people. Be uniters and not dividers. If you can do all these things, you will survive.”

THE PLAGUES OF EGYPT IN CHINA

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s tomb on Mount Zion, noted that such an unnaturally intense wave of natural misfortunes is certainly a reincarnation of the plagues that struck Egypt before the Exodus.

According to Jewish tradition, the ten-plagues will reappear before the Messiah. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, explained this aspect of the Messianic process to Breaking Israel News, quoting the Prophet Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

“All of the miracles will reappear, all of the plagues, the entire story, in all its pain and all its glory,” Rabbi Berger said. “But before the Messiah, more plagues that were not seen in Egypt will appear. This is in preparation for the War of Gog and Magog in which God will play an active role, using the awesome forces of nature as his legions.”

“Before He reveals the Messiah, God will show his awesome glory as it has not been seen since the Six-Days of Creation. We cannot even imagine what will be.”

Rabbi Berger noted that it may already be too late for any Jews who were waiting to come to Israel.

“Many countries, including Israel, are closing their airports because of the dreaded disease,” Rabbi Berger said. “Who could have imagined such a thing just a few months ago? Rabbis have been saying that when the Messiah reveals himself, it will be too late, impossible to come to Israel. We are seeing the very beginnings of this right now.”

Rabbi Berger consulted with several hidden righteous men who informed him that no cure would be found for the coronavirus.

“The nature of the disease is in its name,” Rabbi Berger said. “It’s name means ‘crown’ because it will bring down the might. China, the high-tech giant, is being defeated, not by an army, but by a tiny thing that can’t even be seen.”

The rabbi noted that Tuesday was the beginning of the Hebrew month of Adar, a month in which the Jews are supposed to rejoice due to the holiday of Purim. The rabbi cited Psalms 97, which begins by praising God by noting His fearsome powers in the world.