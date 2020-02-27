“Take my prayer as an offering of incense, my upraised hands as an evening sacrifice.” PSALMS 141:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains the importance of the mincha, the meal offering (see Leviticus chapter 2) that accompanied the evening sacrifice. The mincha was made of flour, oil and wine, three important products of Eretz Yisrael. Flour represents life, oil represents wealth and wine represents spiritual joy. The three fruits of the land used for this offering symbolize the ideal state of the People of Israel: Living, working and flourishing in the Land of Israel, while worshipping the God of Israel.