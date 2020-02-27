“Allah is Stronger and Greater than the Children of Zion” – Song at Fatah Rally

At a public rally, Abbas’ Fatah Movement played a song calling for terror while presenting the conflict as a religious war against Israel/Jews: “Allah is with us. He is stronger and greater than the Children of Zion.” The song also promotes Martyrdom-death – “My red blood will water the greenery”:

“Allah is with us. He is stronger and greater than the Children of Zion

Even if they hang, kill and bury [me], my land will not be humiliated

My red blood waters the greenery with lemon flavor

The fire of revolution is getting stronger and flaring up.

We are the victors…

My chest is a machine gun’s magazine, where are you, my brothers?…

W here are the millions?

Where is the Arab people?

Where is the Arab rage?

Where is the Arab blood?

Where is the Arab honor?

Where are the millions? Where?” [Official PA TV, Feb. 11, 2020]

This song is famous for being used by the PA to motivate Palestinians to take to the streets and wage “intifada,” i.e., violence and terror against Israelis. Fatah played this song at a public event protesting US President Trump’s Middle East peace deal, which he revealed on Jan. 28, 2020.

Fatah has entered 2020 with repeating messages of violence and terror, as exposed by Palestinian Media Watch. Fatah marched with knives, rifles, and suicide belts at several rallies, and songs promoting terror and violence were played at these events. One such song announces that “I’m coming towards you, my enemy… with cleavers and knives, with grenades we announced a popular war” and another that “no force can remove the weapon from my hand.” PMW has shown that these and other songs promoting violence are popular among Palestinians.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch