Expert in ‘Islamic Medicine’: Prevent CoronaVirus by “Placing Cotton Ball in Your Anus”

By David Sidman

Ayatollah Tabrizian (courtsy: screenshot)

Ayatollah Tabrizian, a prominent clergyman & a self-proclaimed expert in “Islamic medicine”, has published the following list on how to avoid coronaVirus:

Comb your hair thoroughly

Eat lots of apples & onions

Dip a cotton ball in oil & insert it in your anus

This message was reported by Shervan Fashandi, Founding member of Iran Revival Network ‘Farashgard’.

This is the same Ayatollah who set modern medicine books on fire and denounced the “Western medicine” as un-Islamic just last month Fashandi adds.

Tabrizian who lives in Qom, the city of seminaries and the religious capital of Iran and the epicenter of the coronavirus in Iran. Iran currently boasts the most coronavirus deaths outside of China.