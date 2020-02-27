Russian Strategist with Close Ties to Kremlin Supports Iran Developing Nuclear Weapons

On February 11, 2020, Russian political analyst and strategist Alexander Dugin was interviewed by Iranian TV host and filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh on Ofogh TV (Iran). Dugin said that in response to the U.S. killing of Qasem Soleimani, the Islamic world should release itself from the “control and hegemony of America and the West.” He said that Iran, Turkey, and Russia must support one another and act together to liberate Iraq “completely” and to combat takfiri terrorist organizations and American hegemony. Dugin also said that all countries have the right to possess the necessary weapons for their defense and that he thinks there would be nothing wrong with Iran developing a nuclear weapon in order to prevent Israel, the Zionists, and America form using nuclear weapons against it. The interview was conducted in English and dubbed with Farsi language translation. The MEMRITV subtitles follow the original English when possible and the Farsi translation when the English is Inaudible.

According to Wikipedia, Aleksandr Gelyevich Dugin is a Russian political analyst and strategist known for his fascist views. He has close ties with the Kremlin and the Russian military, having served as an advisor to State Duma speaker Gennadiy Seleznyov and a leading member of the ruling United Russia party Sergei Naryshkin.