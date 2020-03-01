Unprecedented: Israel to Allow Some Voter Fraud in Monday’s Elections

And Hashem said to Shmuel, “How long will you grieve over Shaul, since I have rejected him as king over Yisrael? Fill your horn with oil and set out; I am sending you to Yishai the Bethlehemite, for I have decided on one of his sons to be king.” (Samuel 1 16:1)

Until now, if any evidence of forgery or foul play was discovered in any of Israel’s polling stations, all of the votes from that particular polling station were automatically disqualified and would not be counted in the general election.

However, Judge Hanan Meltzer, who chairs Israel’s Election committee, made an unprecedented move taking a more lenient approach ruling to allow the inclusion of forged ballots so long as it does not exceed 3.25 percent reports Rotter.. Meltzer called the move a “disqualified percentage test”.

In other words, even if clear evidence exists showing that ballot stuffing took place in a certain polling station, the votes will not be disqualified as long as the fraud doesn’t exceed 3.25% of all eligible voters.

This decision is based on the inference of section 81 (a) of the Electoral Law, which regulates the blocking threshold, known as the “blocking percentage”, and balances the “right to equality, the right to choose and be elected and the principle of proportionality of the election results”, as well as “other relevant constitutional rights and interests.”

Based on this decision, Judge Meltzer did not disqualify eight polling stations even though they were found guilty of these deficiencies.

According to the report, this was the justification Meltzer used for transferring a mandate from United Torah Judaism to the Likud in Israel’s September elections.

Judge Melzer’s full decision can be seen here:5d8b7c003de3358d