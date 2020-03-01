“I will drive them out before you little by little, until you have increased and possess the land.” EXODUS 23:30 (The Israel Bible™)

In these verses, Hashem describes a precise plan to inherit the Land of Israel through a gradual process. Rabbi Avraham Ibn Ezra, a well-known medieval commentator, poet and philosopher, explains that although God could have destroyed the inhabitants of Canaan instantaneously, He gave the Jewish people time to increase and take over the land in an incremental, natural way. We are privileged to live in an era in which we can see this verse being fulfilled before our eyes. The once desolate land has warmly embraced the gradual return of the Jewish people and has become a source of spiritual blessing and economic success. Israel is known around the world for its scientific, medical, economic, technological and agricultural research and innovation.