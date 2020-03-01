NBA all-star Michael Redd reflects on Israeli technology, values and the trip that ‘revolutionized’ his life

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

American NBA all-star and Olympic gold medal winner Michael Redd recently attended the OurCrowd conference in Jerusalem as a venture partner, along with the Adidas family, in one of its sports tech funds. The Vantage sports tech fund, he told Breaking Israel News, invests in data, artificial intelligence and VR/XR companies that increase fan engagement, enhance players’ games, elongate their careers and improve their skills and efficiency.

He sees Israel as “the hub of the world when it comes to technology and innovation,” with sports technologies “ being developed all over the world, and primarily in Israel.”

As a former athlete, said Redd, he understands and sees opportunity in the market of sports technology, with emerging cross-pollination between the two fields. And as a Christian, he said, it is an honor and a scriptural imperative to bless Israel.

For Redd, supporting Israel is not just about investment or business, “it’s a spiritual component, the ‘Hashem factor,’” he explained.

Beyond his financial investments, in 2019, Redd led a basketball training camp in Jerusalem for 80 at-risk children living in World Emunah’s Neve Landy Children’s Village in southern Israel with Israeli-American Tamir Goodman, who has been dubbed by Sports Illustrated as the ‘Jewish Jordan.’

He reflected on the training camp run by Emunah Israel, the Israeli branch of World Emunah, which focuses on bettering the lives of children, families and women in Israel. He maintained, “It was incredible; it was inspiring for me to see these young faces light up. Doing something for Israel’s children and those under the poverty line has always been a core value. To be able to think beyond yourself and to the next generation is one of the core values of Christians.”

“The next generation of my Jewish brothers and sisters are the heartbeat of Hashem, so particular for this nation, serving young people is paramount and imperative.”

Redd expressed being inspired by the Jewish people who “take great pride in never having a child be an orphan.”

“In America, we are used to having orphanages and it’s really touching to know that a child that doesn’t have parents will not be without a home,” he continued.

Expressing his gratitude and humility in taking part in “what’s happening here in Israel, even beyond the tech and innovation,” Redd reflected on his upbringing as the son of a Pastor, loving the Jewish people and nation of Israel, but unable to afford a visit. “Once my career ended I wanted to make time to come and see the land, the heritage and the history,” he said.

On Redd’s first trip to Israel, he joined the Israel365’s exclusive 2018 Beauty for Ashes tour, co-hosted by Pastor David and Miriam Swaggerty of Charisma Life Ministries. “It awakened me and enhanced my perspective on life, Hashem and truth,” he said. “The Beauty for Ashes tour was an incredible, incredible experience that changed my life,” he said.

Before going to Israel where he planted trees, visited the Wailing Wall (Western Wall), and visited Christian sites, Redd traveled with the group to Poland where he witnessed the atrocities that happened to the Jewish people during the Holocaust. “Seeing where the nation was and is now is nothing short of a miracle and to be part of that goes beyond words,” he said. “That trip revolutionized my life.”

According to Redd, the tour, which is scheduled again this year for May 10-22, occurred in the context of “an awakening in education and enlightenment that comes to Christians as they come to the nation,” where “scriptures become alive and prophecy becomes alive.”

“As Christians we begin to understand our origins, our heritage even more. We begin to dispel replacement theology that has crept into the psyche of people all around the world and begin to embrace that Israel really is the light unto the nations. It’s an honor to honor and serve that.”

“There is an incredible love that bubbles up from the connection to this land,” he said. “It’s all about the core values that bring Jews and Christians together,” which includes serving Hashem as brothers and sisters, despite theological differences.

Not only is the aggregation of people from all over the world beautiful, he said, it is Biblical prophecy in which Christians can take part.

Written in partnership with Yeshiva for the Nations, Jerusalem Tours and Emunah Israel.