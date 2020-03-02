“Upon your walls, O Yerushalayim, I have set watchmen, Who shall never be silent By day or by night. O you, Hashem‘s remembrancers Take no rest” ISAIAH 62:6 (The Israel Bible™)

If the watchmen are upon the walls all day and all night, then why is the superfluous word tamid (תמיד) ‘always,’ included in this verse? 20th century American Rabbi David Stavsky explains in his book of sermons: “Tamid, ‘always,’ refers to speaking up about Yerushalayim. Never should we remain silent when Yerushalayim is threatened. We are not to remain quiet and passive. We are the guardians…. Therefore, Yerushalayim never can become a bargaining chip in achieving peace. Not the Vatican, not Washington, not Hamas, not Hezbollah, not any Arab fundamentalist or terrorist can dictate terms. Threats of Jihad should not make us waiver. Yerushalayim is finally ours, and we are the watchmen tamid, always.”