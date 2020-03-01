Turkey to Unleash Tens of Thousands of Syrian Refugees into Europe [Watch]

The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I Hashem am your God. Leviticus 19:34 (The Israel Bible™)

A twisted proxy war is playing out as Turkey makes good on its threat to allow tens of thousands of Syrian refugees to cross over to Europe.

On Sunday, it was reported that Greek security stopped nearly 10,000 Syrian refugees from crossing into their country from Turkey over the course of the past 24-hours. The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) last night said around 13,000 migrants gathered along the Turkish-Greek border. On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned this number could grow to 33,000 overnight. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed on Twitter that 76,358 migrants left Turkey this morning en route to the EU via Greece and Bulgaria.

Frontex, the European Union’s border protection agency, announced that it was on “high alert” on borders with Turkey as thousands of refugees seek to cross the border into the EU.

“We… have raised the alert level for all borders with Turkey to high,” the Frontex spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP, adding: “We have received a request from Greece for additional support. We have already taken steps to redeploy to Greece technical equipment and additional officers.”

Greek security used teargas on refugees attempting to cross the border.

The situation came about after an airstrike by the regime forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers in Behun in the Idlib province on Thursday. The hostilities were an attempt by the Turkish military aided by rebels to take a region now held by the Assad regime which is being propped up by a powerful Russian military presence.

Turkey intends to occupy the region of northwestern Syria by resettling more than one million Syrian refugees who are currently in Turkey. Recent hostilities in Idlib have forced almost one million Syrians to leave their homes. In retaliation, the Turkish government announced on Friday that it will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

Allowing refugees to reach Europe contravenes an agreement Turkey made with the European Union in 2016. The European Union pledged to provide €6bn ($6.6 billion) in aid to Turkey to house Syrian refugees. Experts have suggested that this move by Turkey could pull Western countries into the conflict since negotiations between Russia and Turkey have failed.

Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey did not have the capacity to allow entry to the nearly one million Syrians fleeing the fighting in Idlib. He called for the international community to protect civilians in Idlib from “genocide” by imposing a no-fly zone over that section of Syria.

This condition is, in effect, Turkey holding the Syrian refugees as hostages in order to force the EU to improve the Turkish tactical military advantage in Idlib.

Turkey’s application to become a member of the EU has been in the process since 1987 but was stalled on EU accusations of humanitarian abuses that violate the Copenhagen criteria of eligibility for an EU membership. Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and is technically a U.S. ally.

Turkey is currently hosting over 3.6 million “registered” refugees, more than any other country, and delivered aid reaching $30 billion total between 2011–2018 in refugee assistance.

Turkey’s expansionism could bring it into conflict with Israel in much the same way that the Iranian military presence in Syria has done.

The Prophet Ezekiel hinted at Russia as being a leader in the Gog and Magog War, even though Russia did not exist in Biblical times.

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him. Ezekiel 38:2

In this verse, the Hebrew word for ‘chief’ is רֹאשׁ (Rosh), which clearly hints at ‘Russia.’ The War of Gog and Magog is prophesied to include all nations.