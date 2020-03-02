Israel Heads to the Polls Today…Again

By David Sidman

and they said to him, “You have grown old, and your sons have not followed your ways. Therefore appoint a king for us, to govern us like all other nations.” (Samuel 1 8:5)

Jerusalem – April 9 2019: Casting a vote in Israeli national elections – putting a ballot in a polling station box (courtesy: Shutterstock)

For the third time in just 11 months, Israel will head to the polls hoping to break the current deadlock and elect a Prime Minister who can form a governing coalition,

According to final polls taken on Sunday, Netanyahu’s Likud party is edging his rival, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party by one mandate. If just two more seats go to Netanyahu’s natural partners such as Yemina, Shas, or United Torah Judaism, it will likely confirm a Netanyahu led government.

Otherwise, another election will probably be announced.

The final polls taken on Sunday are as follows:

Likud (Netanyahu) 34.3

Blue & White (Gantz) 33.4

Joint Arab List 13.9

Labor-Gesher-Meretz 8.7

Shas 8.4

United Torah Judaism 7.5,

Yamina (Bennett)7.4

Yisrael Beitenu (Liberman) 6.4

Breaking Israel News will keep its reader posted regarding the latest election updates.