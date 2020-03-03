‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ PBS Show Features Two Lesbian Moms

Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence. Leviticus 18:22 (The Israel Bible™)

The iconic children’s character ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ is now the second PBS Kids program to introduce a recurring gay character reports Christian Headlines. In the Reboot, one of Emily Elizabeth’s friends brought her two mothers to a dinner party.

The series, based on the famous Scholastic book character, tracks the adventures of Emily Elizabeth and her massive red dog, Clifford, who is as big as a house.

The series was rebooted by PBS as well as Amazon Prime in 2019. It features new animation as well as new voices. This reboot featured the two lesbian characters – however it may not be obvious to some children.

In the episode, “The Big Red Tomato/Dogbot,” Emily Elizabeth hosts an outdoor dinner party for her pal Samantha. When the dinner is about to start, Samantha approaches with her two moms.

“Won’t you please join us?” Emily Elizabeth asks.

“It would be our pleasure,” one of the women replies. “Oooh, something smells delicious!”

Samantha and her mothers then get ready to sit down and eat dinner with Emily Elizabeth and her mother as Clifford spectates.

The two mothers are not identified in the episode. However, the credits refer to them “Dr. Mulberry” and “Ms. Mulberry.” Meanwhile, in different episodes, Samantha refers to each of the women as “Mom.” In the episode titled “The Birdwell Island Blues/The Big Red World,” Samantha calls Dr. Mulberry “Mom,”. In the “Making Lemonade Out of Lemons/The Watering Hole,” she also calls Ms. Mulberry “Mom.”

This is the second time a PBS Kids series featured an LGBT character. In 2019, the series ‘Arthur’ featured the main character’s male school teacher, Mr. Ratburn, marrying another man. That was the first “gay wedding” in the history of PBS Kids history.

