“Proud Jew” Bernie Sanders Calls Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar “One of the Greatest People I Know”

“In that day I will all but annihilate all the nations that came up against Yerushalayim.” Zechariah 12:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Senator and frontrunner for the Democrat candidacy to run for president in 2020, spoke at a campaign rally in Springfield, Virginia on Saturday, the Jewish sabbath. Patch reported that thousands of Sanders supporters attended the rally

Omar addressed accusations that Sanders supporters, referred to as Bernie Bros, are frequently aggressive and violent.

“They will say this is a campaign about Bernie Bros,” Omar said. “If that’s the case then count me in as a Bernie Bro.”

When he took the stage, Sanders called Omar “one of the greatest people I know.”

It is ironic that Sanders, who claims to be a “proud Jew,” had such high praise for Omar who was named 2019’s biggest antisemite by stopantisemitism.org. Some of the reasons for her being awarded this title were:

1. Accusing American Jewry of possessing dual loyalty.

2. Alleging that Jews buy their influence with money, infamously stating “It’s all about the Benjamins.”

3. Accusing Israel of having hypnotized the world.

4. Supporting the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.

5. Submitting a resolution in the House of Representatives comparing boycotting Israel to boycotting the Nazis.

6. Having her antisemitic statements endorsed by infamous neo-Nazi David Duke.

Last year, Omar also falsely accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of paying bribes directly to politicians. Sanders defended her during a Fox News town hall two months later, saying that she wasn’t anti-Semitic but had to do a “better job in speaking to the Jewish community.” Sanders’ admiration of Omar has clearly increased though not his admiration of AIPAC which he chose not to attend last week because of the platform “it provides for leaders who express bigotry.”

In a recent debate, Sanders said he would consider moving the U.S. Embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv. He also said that he would consider diverting military aid away from Israel and directing it to the Palestinians.

The event in Virginia was in preparation for this Tuesday which will be Super Tuesday, the election day early in the primary season when 15 states hold primary elections and caucuses.

It is interesting to note that Sanders took his campaign to California where, on Sunday, he shared the stage with legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy. Sanders used both Public Enemy’s name and the title of their song “Fight the Power” on promotional items. The event ended in the band firing founding member Flavor Flav, whose lawyer claimed that only one member, Chuck D, supported the Sanders candidacy.