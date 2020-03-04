“And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them.” EXODUS 25:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Significantly, the verse does not say “that I may dwell within it.” The Mishkan is not intended to physically contain Hashem within its walls. .”Rather, the Seforno explains, it is a place which enables Hashem to dwell “among them,” meaning in the midst of the Children of Israel. Unlike pagan places of worship, the Mishkan is not meant to provide a home on earth for a god. Rather, the Mishkan, and ultimately the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushahlayim, are designed to facilitate the relationship between Hashem and His children, where every person can go to elevate himself or herself spiritually.