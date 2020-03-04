Pre-Purim Cyclone ‘Esther’ Brings Unexpected Blessings to Australia

“I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt.” Micah 7:15

Cyclone Esther Brings Blessings to All of Australia

Everything is topsy turvy in the ‘land down under” (ass Australia is sometimes called) so while the northern hemisphere hunkers down for winter, Australia enters its hot dry summer season. The storm season is also reversed. The North Atlantic hurricane season runs from June until November with an average of 10 cyclones per year. The cyclone season within the tropic region of Australia typically ranges from November to April, also with an average of 10 cyclones per year.

Making landfall in northwest Australia as a relatively mild Category One cyclone, Esther echoed the Biblical heroine, revitalizing a region that was struck by devastating wildfires just a few months ago. Downgraded to a tropical depression, Esther lingered in the area for two weeks, moving slowly in order to shower a surprising amount of precipitation onto the agricultural areas of the country.

The storm is currently filling up Lake Argyle, Western Australia’s largest freshwater man-made reservoir and an essential part of the Ord River Irrigation Scheme. The reservoir is currently at 43 percent capacity, its lowest level in 25 years. Esther is expected to raise the water level by at least a meter.

By the time Esther fades away, she will have visited every state in Australia, blessing them with up to 350 millimeters of precipitation, the most rain some areas had experienced in ten years.

Ex-tropical Cyclone “Esther” replenishes cattle country in Western Australia https://t.co/1iac3IqwTd — Felix Morales Morales (@selaromselarom) March 4, 2020

Storms as a Harbinger for Messiah

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi, an Israeli mystic known for his accurate predictions, wrote last week in his weekly lesson that extreme natural disasters are to be expected in these days that precede the Messiah.

“The Holy Messiah is in the world and we are beginning to see his power,” Rabbi Ben Artzi wrote. “Many rabbis and holy men are speaking about Messiah, that he is alive and currently exists, and that we are in the period when he will reveal himself.”

“The Creator does not want to have the Messiah simply ore easily. Evil, hatred, and jealousy are in every corner of the world. Plagues, Gog and Magog, are working on us through nature. Fire, brimstone, earthquakes, and even storms and cyclones. It is out of these things that Messiah will be revealed.”

Four major flood warnings are now in place as ex-tropical cyclone Esther brings much needed rain to Western Queensland. Birdsville and Thargomindah recorded their wettest day since 2011. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @TonyAuden #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Bhv2zd6eX9 — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 4, 2020

Australia: A Year of Extremes and Opposites

Australia has certainly seen wonders this season, blessings and curses, and sometimes both mixed in together. This year, a stark drought brought on devastating wildfires that burned an estimated 46 million acres of land. The fires destroyed over 5,900 buildings including approximately 2,683 homes, and killed at least 30 people. An estimated one billion animals were also killed and some endangered species may be driven to extinction.

In late January, while the fires continued to burn in the southeast, the capital city Canberra, Melbourne, and other areas were hit by hailstorms raining down golf-ball-sized chunks of ice.

The mingling of elemental opposites is precisely how the plague of hail appeared in Egypt. Fire intermingling with icy hail is reminiscent of the Biblical seventh plague that appeared with its elemental opposite: fire.

So Moshe held out his rod toward the sky, and Hashem sent thunder and hail, and fire streamed down to the ground, as Hashem rained down hail upon the land of Egypt. So Moshe held out his rod toward the sky, and Hashem sent thunder and hail, and fire streamed down to the ground, as Hashem rained down hail upon the land of Egypt. Exodus 9:22-23

The Israel Bible explained this unnatural phenomenon.

“The hail of the plague is unlike anything we have ever experienced, let alone the Egyptians, who live in a warm climate. The Torah tells us the hail combines ice with fire, a combination that does not typically exist in nature. As the Israel Bible relates, the miraculous combination shows us that anything can exist in harmony to do God’s bidding.”

As if a Biblical plague of hail was not enough, a massive dust storm engulfed the town of Narromine, some 250 miles northwest of Sydney. The186-mile wide cloud of red dust was carried by wind gusts up to 66 miles per hour. The huge storm quickly plunged the area into darkness so complete the weather service described it as “Day turns into night!”.