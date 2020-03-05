“In the third year of his reign, he gave a banquet for all the officials and courtiers—the administration of Persia and Media, the nobles and the governors of the provinces in his service.” ESTHER 1:3 (The Israel Bible™)

What reason was there to celebrate in Ahasuerus’s third year? The prophet Yirmiyahu, who lived at the end of the first Temple period, prophesied that the Children of Israel would be in exile for seventy years (Jeremiah 29:10). According to the Sages (Megilla 11b), Ahasuerus erroneously calculated that these seventy years had elapsed and that Hashem had forsaken the Jewish people and the Land of Israel. Not only did he host a celebratory banquet, but the Sages add that he donned the vestments of the high priest and used captured vessels from the Beit Hamikdash to emphasize this point. Punishment was exacted on Queen Vashti, wife of Ahasuerus and the granddaughter of Nebuchadnezzar, the wicked ruler who had destroyed the Temple. The Sages teach that Vashti convinced her husband not to allow the rebuilding of the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim during his reign. Therefore, Vashti is punished.