NFL Star Josh Norman Says he’s Considering Moving to Israel

NFL pro-bowlers Josh Norman (corner back) and Adrian Peterson (running back) who both played for the Washington Redskins last season, visited Israel recently.

This was Peterson’s first time visiting Israel. But he told Walla that he is convinced it won’t be his last. “Sure I will return,” he said, emphasizing his being a devout Christian, “I think I will find investment opportunities. Israel is the Homeland.”

When asked about a controversial indecent back in 2014 when Peterson was accused of hitting his 4-year-old boy with a switch, he responded by quoting Proverbs saying: ” ‘Spare the rod and spoil the child”

He who spares the rod hates his son, But he who loves him disciplines him early. (Proverbs 13:24) After accepting a plea deal in early November, Peterson planned to return as early as Week 11. On November 18, the NFL announced that Peterson would be suspended for the remainder of the 2014 season without pay. For Norman, this is his “third or fourth” visit to the Holy Land. And without even being asked, he told Walla: “I’m even considering moving here.” adding “It’s fun in Israel. I don’t keep coming back here for no reason. It’s just a beautiful place.” In a recent tweet, Norman took a picture overlooking the Temple Mount saying: “grateful for everything.” 🙏🏾 – Grateful For Everything -🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8Hhi2D9nHe — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) February 14, 2020

Norman can often be seen sporting a chain around his neck with the Hebrew letters ‘חי’ (life). Norman added that when he sees a jewelry store, he goes inside in case he finds something more authentic.

Norman was born in 1987 in Palestine, Texas. Acknowledging the irony, he told Walla “Yeah, it was weird for people here to hear that, but then I told them it was Texas”

Norman, now a free agent, documented his trip to Israel via Instagram.