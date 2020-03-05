Coronavirus: Waqf Ignores Israel’s Call to Limit Muslim Worshippers on Temple Mount

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Health Ministry has called on the Jordanian Waqf to limit the amount of Muslim worshipers during Friday’s prayers on the Temple Mount. The warning was issued out of fear of a potential coronavirus outbreak reports Kan News.

The Waqf refused to heed to the ministry’s request which involved ensuring that the crowd of Muslim worshipers will not exceed 5,000 people.

Waqf officials told Kan that they will not comply with Israel’s request for two reasons. One is their claim that Israel “does not have the authority to limit the amount of worshipers on the holy site”. Additionally the Waqf threatened “disastrous” ramifications if such a decision is made.

Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers are expected to attend services on Friday at the Temple Mount.