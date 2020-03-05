Coronavirus Closes Down Bethlehem: State of Emergency Declared

In the days when the chieftains ruled, there was a famine in the land; and a man of Beit Lechem in Yehuda, with his wife and two sons, went to reside in the country of Moab. Ruth 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Biblical city of Bethlehem has been closed down following an announcement by Israel’s Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday. The decision was made in a coordinated effort between the IDF and Palestinian Authority (PA) amidst concerns of the of a coronavirus outbreak. Both Israelis and Arabs will be restricted from both entering and exiting the city.

The measure made by Bennett to close the ancient city was determined on the basis of several cases of coronavirus that originated from the area of Bethlehem.