But they answered, “Should our sister be treated like a whore?” Genesis 34:31 (The Israel Bible™)

A Dutch tourist and her tour guide were lured to Beit Jala, a suburb of Bethlehem, where she was gang-raped by five Arabs reports Jihad Watch.

A video was recovered showing the tour guide being beaten. The rapists are reportedly trying to get the get the crime tried in “tribal court” where the punishment is a fine.