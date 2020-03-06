Just over a year ago, Aviel lost both his brother, an IDF combat soldier and his father in a fatal car accident. Today, Aviel is a proud soldier in the same battalion his brother served in before his life was so tragically cut short. Here is their story.
His Brother’s Keeper: IDF Soldier Inducted Into Unit of Slain Brother One Year Later
